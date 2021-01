Sentencing for a former Erie car dealer is rescheduled.

Andy Gabler, who ran Lakeside Auto’s three locations, was scheduled to be sentenced for fraud this week.

Sentencing is now expected to take place on Feb. 11.

This comes as Gabler and his former finance manager Chad Bednarski admitted to submitting fake paperwork and loan sales.

Each can face up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.