A Harborcreek Township man who plead guilty to leading Millcreek Police on a chase ending at the Erie Airport is due in court today.

On February 5, 2019, 30-year-old Philip Trochowski fled from Presque Isle State Park Rangers as they checked reports of an unresponsive man.

Trochowski led Rangers and Millcreek Police onto airport grounds before getting stuck in a muddy field along with several police vehicles.

He is scheduled to appear in Erie County Court this morning for sentencing.