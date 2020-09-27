“Sept-Amber Waves” event honoring Vietnam War veterans and local artists

It was a day to enjoy some food, drinks and local bands while honoring area Vietnam War veterans.

The Voodoo Brewery Compound in Meadville hosted a “Sept-Amber Waves” event.

Dozens flocked to The Compound to hear local artists and sample some food and beer.

Attendees were able to donate to the Regional Veterans Association.

The organizer says the Sept-Amber waves is a way to bring awareness to local artists forgotten during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s also providing some revenue to our local musicians and some of our production people that haven’t got paid all year or done any events.” said Justin Moyar.