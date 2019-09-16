September 15th marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month

September 15th marks the start of a way to pay tribute to those who have positively influenced and enriched the nation. Mary Moser was born in El Paso, Texas. She has a grandparent who came to America from Mexico. Moser said Hispanic Americans are positive people. “They always look on the bright side of things,” she said.

Moser said U.S Officials at the border are following immigration policies. “They are trying to follow the law that is in place,” she said. Hispanic Heritage kicks off on the anniversary of independence of many Latin American countries like Costa Rica & Guatemala among others.

The celebration of the Hispanic Culture will go on until October 15th.