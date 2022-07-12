ServeErie is partnering with Grace Church and other city affiliated organizations to restore East Avenue.

From East 6th Street to East 10th Street, ServeErie will be doing landscaping projects, park maintenance, painting and more to make the community a better place.

They are also looking to restore Wayne and Lighthouse Parks with a neighborhood mural on the way.

“Where I live at matters and they’re excited about the fact that the city and other people see that this place matters. So I think that that’s a going to be the thing that I’m looking forward to the most is just seeing how they rally around us, because the goal is to continue to do these projects. We want to be partnering with the city next year, and we’re going to go do more streets, and hopefully they’re going to come along side us and say ‘I saw what was happening on my block. I want to help your block become the same thing,”‘ said Michael Washington, Executive Director, ServeErie.

The summer project will take place on July 29 and 30. Volunteers are still being accepted.