ServErie and Erie Public Schools continue work on Erie High School’s ‘royal room’

ServErie and Erie Public Schools have joined forces on a project to restore and enhance Erie High School’s “royal room.”

The special room is a positive behavior reinforcement room. Students who show good behavior that follows the school’s behavior intervention will be able to enjoy the room.

Essentra also decided to get in on the fun. About 80 of their employees have volunteered to help out with the project. ServErie Community Coordination Lead Ashley Westgate said the room is going to be a great addition to the school.

“They’ll be able to come in here, and it will be not only a safe place for them to come, but it’s coming to be a place where they can have fun, relax, and get rewarded for the hard work they have put forth,” said Ashley Westgate, Community Coordination Lead, ServErie.

Yesterday the volunteers took the tiles off to clean them, today they placed them back on the walls and painted.