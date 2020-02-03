ServErie announces projects for next three to five years

The public got a look this morning at what ServErie is doing the next 3 to 5 years with some large scale summer projects.

ServErie made a year four year commitment to the Erie School District to renovate a different school every year.

Now that the commitment is over, many people are asking what’s next for ServErie.

“Now, we’ll take the energy of all of these summer projects and direct them towards an area in the summer and do everything from renovating and building parks, replacing bad sidewalks, walk-able alleyways, all of these types of things over the next three to five years,” said Marcus Atkinson, Director, ServErie.

Projects include neighborhood revitalization as described in the East Bayfront plan.