ServErie hires Michael Washington as new executive director

ServErie’s Board of Directors announced Wednesday that Michael Washington has been hired as their new Executive Director.

According to a news release by ServErie, Washington and his wife came to Erie to serve as Lead Pastor of the New Vision Church.

“We are so excited to welcome Michael to ServErie’s team as the new executive director. We believe his various skills and leadership experiences are a perfect fit to help ServErie continue to impact our area. We look forward to introducing Michael to the ServErie family that extends deep and wide within the Erie community.” ServErie’s Board of Directors

Michael Washington’s first day at ServErie was Monday, November 9th.