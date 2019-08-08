ServErie prepares the ‘Royal Room’ at Erie High School

The “Royal Room” at Erie High School is taking shape, thanks to more than three dozen volunteers from ServErie.

The volunteers were sanding, cleaning and scraping the walls for the room that will be for the many students who show positive behavior in school.

Once finished the room will serve as a place where students can go to play ping-pong, work on computers, or enjoy other activities.

“Students who earn rewards by showing positive behavior, being responsible, resilient, and respectful in school, will have the ability to come into the Royal Room,” said Mike Beiter, School Wide Positive Behavior Team.

37 volunteers showed up today, tomorrow at least 47 ServErie volunteers are expected to lend a hand.

Volunteers from ServErie say they look forward to giving back to the community, and doing work like they’re doing at Erie High School does that.