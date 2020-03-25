ServErie seeking volunteers for operating overflow homeless shelter

As ServErie partners with the County Department of Human Services and United Way’s 211, they are asking for your help.

There is a desperate need for volunteers 18 years or older to help operate the Avalon Overflow Homeless Shelter. Marcus Atkinson of ServErie saying the collaboration is to streamline services to the people who are in need of shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding the Avalon Hotel is one of many local organizations that will help to take part in this effort.

“It has been encouraging for us to see everyday people step up and step in, to see agencies and businesses like the Avalon and others at a time when we need some light and encouragement, this certainly supplies a lot of that.” Atkinson said.

Atkinson saying they are unsure of how many volunteers they need. There is more information expected to be released later this week.