ServErie volunteers back at it at Joanna Connell School

It was a huge turn out of ServErie volunteers today at Joanna Connell School.

As part of its School Initiative, ServErie volunteers were cleaning, painting, and landscaping around the East 38 Street School.

More than 400 volunteers showed up this morning, with another 200 expected this afternoon, all ready to work.

“You never know who you’re going to meet, Bonnell Collision is here, JJ Wurst is here, Lord Corporation is here, agencies and other non-profits are here like Environment Erie or Bethany Outreach Center, all shapes and sizes. It’s amazing,” said Ashley Westgate, ServErie.

This is the last year for the ServErie School Initiative.