ServErie Volunteers take over Joanna Connell School

Dozens of volunteers from ServErie have taken over Joanna Connell Elementary School.

The volunteers are cleaning, painting, and landscaping around the school on East 38 Street. Many of the volunteers said they look forward to these events so they can give back to their community, and that’s the case with two of the volunteers who are husband and wife working together.

“We like to serve together. We’re a really good team, so we like to take this time every year to spend together. It’s fun to serve together and it’s fun to get away from the kids for a couple days,” said Cora Layhue, ServErie volunteer.

This is the fourth and final year for the school initiative.