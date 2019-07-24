ServErie volunteers work to rehab city schools

For the last three years the volunteers who make up the ranks of ServErie have been working with the Erie School District rehabbing city schools.

Volunteers from all walks of life came together to give their time and talents to change the landscape of the Erie Community.

You can help with this summers project at Joanna Connell Elementary. ServErie volunteers will be there from July 25 through July 27, this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

There are two shifts to sign up for; the first from 8 a.m. until noon, and the second from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. For more information on how to volunteer you can visit ServErie’s website.