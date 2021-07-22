ServErie works to clean up Heritage District area

Trash is everywhere in most parts of the City of Erie, but ServErie, along with the Byrne Criminal Justice workers, are taking action to make the change.

“We were reading a survey, and we noticed that they were kids in that serey asking why doesn’t my community look like other communities,” said Michael Washington, executive director of ServErie. “And that really sparked something in us, and we were like, ‘You know? We can do something about that.'”

That’s why ServErie started a plan to hit the streets of the Heritage District area on the east side of the city to make things a bit greener.

“The reason why we’re doing it is because we want to let the people know who live here that they matter and where they live matters,” Washington said. “So, that’s why we’re doing it.”

Others say this one simple cleanup is just the beginning.

“I’m here just to help,” said Mark Patmore, a volunteer. “Any chance to do something in the city in this certain area of the Heritage District is great.”

The volunteers hope beautifying several parts of the east side neighborhoods show residents they’re not being left behind.

“It just helps tremendously to get more people involved in this part of the community,” Patmore said, “so we see that consistency definitely makes a difference.”

The cleanup will continue for the rest of the week.

“When they see somebody out here not trying to save them but become partners with them, that fills me up with joy,” Washington said.

If you’re interested in volunteering, click HERE to find out the details.

