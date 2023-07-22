ServErie has completed their annual summer project.

Through this project, ServErie connected with nine different agencies, non-profits and churches to help them complete some light work.

Volunteers did yard work, landscaping, park maintenance, painting and much more. ServErie partnered with E-Cat and Love Your Block to complete these projects.

“Whether that connection is with the agency that we’re at you know that place where were doing to service work or with each other while were working that one of our major goals because we really want to build community within the community and it’s really important to us to bring people together from all over the city to do work in the place that we live,” said Kerrie Grande, program director for ServErie.

Grande said that 40 percent of volunteers that participate in a ServErie program more than once go on to volunteer somewhere in the Erie Community on their own.