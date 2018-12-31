Service dog missing, can you help?

A woman loses her service dog in McKean Township, needs your help locating him.

Yesterday, Linda was walking her dogs on Neuburger Rd between West Road and Van Camp when one of her dogs took off. Then, her service dog, 'Booth,' ran after the other. Linda tells us that they were able to track down the first dog, but are still missing Booth.

She tells us Booth is a chocolate lab who weighs around 80 pounds and she "desperately needs" him to come home.

If you have any information on Booth's whereabouts, please contact Linda at 814-440-4024 or 814-476-1327. You can also email her at lblinna@gmail.com.