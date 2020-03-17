SERVPRO of Erie encourages people to deep clean all facilities in wake of COVID-19

Coronavirus is causing a lot of anxiety and people are trying to keep their homes and work places clean.

With so many places temporarily closing down, now is a good time to do a deep clean of all facilities.

Serverpro of Erie is encouraging people to clean and sanitize to fully disinfect high traffic areas at home such as cell phones, remotes and even doorknobs.

This is one way to prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses.

To watch a demonstration with Servepro, check out the digital exclusive with Emma Rose Lewis here on Yourerie.com