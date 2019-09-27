Seven arrested in drug bust in Jamestown, NY

















Police in Southwest New York State say a raid on a Jamestown apartment took a large quantity of dangerous drugs off the street.

The raid on the upstairs apartment at 225 Tower Street in Jamestown, NY yielded 5.5 ounces of Fentanyl, 17 grams of crystal meth, a loaded handgun believed to have been stolen, and $1,700 in cash.

Seven people in the apartment were arrested, including Wade Paulisick, who is a wanted fugitive in Pennsylvania. Wade is facing charges for being a wanted fugitive in addition to the other felony drug charges the other six individuals are facing.

The other six are facing felony drug charges of criminal possession of both Fentanyl and crystal meth, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property and more.

All are being held for arraignment.