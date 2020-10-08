Seven new LERTA applications making way to the City of Erie

Investments for improvements is continuing to make way into the City of Erie.

Mayor Joe Schember announcing that the city has received seven new LERTA applications that total more than $12 million.

It was explained that the largest application was for a commercial project that will look to renovate the first and second floor of Highpoint Towers. That application was for $11.5 million.

Since the establishment of the new LERTA in July of 2019, the city has received 203 applications. Of those applications, 49 are commercial and 154 are residential projects.

In total, these projects have exceeded $80 million.