Seven people charged from Memorial Day fight at Waldameer

Seven people have been charged as a result of the Memorial Day fight at Waldameer, Millcreek Police announced in a news release Friday.

According to the Millcreek Township Police Department, seven people have been charged with disorderly conduct and assault related offenses.

Two adults were charged — 20-year-old Terrianna Green and 19-year-old Malik Green. The five others charged are juveniles and those cases will be handled through Juvenile court.

