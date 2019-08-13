Seven-year-old spends birthday holding lemonade stand to raise money for Make-A-Wish

One little boy decided to spend his birthday giving back to an organization that helps grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Seven-year-old Liam Reitzell put together a lemonade stand to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Liam’s mother says they decided to do the stand today since the Erie Gives Day campaign kicked off this morning.

Liam had a tumor behind his eye and was a Wish Kid himself. He decided to take a trip to Disney World with his family back in May.

Liam’s lemonade stand was set up in the lot between the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum and the Erie Art Museum.

“The kids who do that, they have to get chemo and stuff. So I want to earn money for their wish to come true, and they have a break from all that,” said Liam Reitzell, Seven-years-old.

Liam’s mother says they are also celebrating the fact that his tumor has shrunk and Liam is in remission.