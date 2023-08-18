National Park officials have a plan to get rid of mosquitoes spreading avian malaria in Maui — by releasing more mosquitos. (Getty Images)

The Erie County Department of Health has confirmed another group of mosquitoes tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

According to the department, a mosquito sample collected in Millcreek Township on Aug. 10 tested positive for West Nile virus and is the seventh mosquito sample to test positive in the region for the year.

At this time, no human cases have been reported in Erie County. The first group of mosquitoes to carry the virus in the area was back on July 8 when a sample collected in Millcreek tested positive.

Also, Millcreek mosquitoes previously tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus.

To help prevent mosquito bites, try the following:

Insect repellants with DEET can be applied as directed to exposed skin and thin clothing.

Stay indoors at dawn, dusk and early evening when mosquitoes are most active. If you must go outdoors, wear a long-sleeved shirt and long pants.

Use the proper type of lighting outside. Incandescent lights attract mosquitoes, while fluorescent lights neither attract nor repel mosquitoes.

Make sure window and door screens are “bug-tight.”

Mosquitoes are repelled by high winds, so electric fans may provide some relief at outdoor events.

More information can be found at dep.pa.gov.