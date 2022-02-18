Seventy teams gather in Erie for hockey tournament

One of the longest running hockey tournaments in the United States and Canada returns to the Erie area.

70 girls hockey teams from all across the country are here for the 28th annual Sarah Backstrom Memorial Girls Hockey Tournament.+

The ERIEBANK Sports Park is one of six locations where games are being played all weekend long. The 2022 tournament is among the largest Backstrom Tournament ever hosted.

The event features 70 girls hockey teams with players ranging in age from 9 to 19. The teams traveled as far away as Alaska and Oregon.

Folks with the Erie Sports Commission say this show’s Erie’s ability to be a host destination for youth hockey.

The tournament has grown tremendously over the past few years and it is great for the area. Officials say the tournament is going to generated about $1 million for the local community.

“At the end of the day from a sports commission standpoint, we want these people here and this is February and there is not a lot of attractions to come to Erie in February except to play hockey or winter sports. We also want them to have a great time so they can think about coming back in the future,” said Mark Jeanneret, Erie Sports Commission Executive Director.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The tournament runs from Friday until Monday. Games will begin at 8:00 a.m. daily with the ERIEBANK Sports Park serving as tournament headquarters.