Several cars were damaged Friday morning after a car carrier caught fire along I-90.

At this time, it looks like one of the vehicles on the carrier caught fire and spread to other vehicles. This happened in the eastbound lane of I-90, just west of Sterrettania Road.

I-90 was down to one lane around the incident. Investigators are looking into what started the fire.

