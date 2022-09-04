Several cars were involved in an accident on Sunday morning over on Peach and Liberty Streets.

When the accident occurred, the cars were headed southbound on Peach.

Emergency services responded to the calls just before 10 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they found that a bumper from one of the vehicles fell off entirely. Crews also found that the front and rear of another vehicle was badly damaged.

No injuries have been reported from this accident.

Both cars however needed to be towed after the individuals involved were checked by emergency services.