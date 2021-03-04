Several changes for dining underway in Edinboro

There are a lot of changes underway when it comes to dining choices in the Edinboro area.

The popular Perkins restaurant is set to re-open in May.

JDK Management will reopen the restaurant with the full breakfast to dinner menu that customers have enjoyed in the past.

JDK operates 50 Perkins restaurant in the eastern half of the United States.

The Lakeside Bagel and Deli Shop has moved and the owner has confirmed to JET 24 Action News of a grand opening that took place this past Monday.

The new location at 500 West Plum Street is providing additional space for the well-known shop that has served Edinboro for 15 years.

That move also opens space in the former bagel shop. That’s where Meadville’s Whole Darn Thing sub shop is looking to expand.

The business is well-known in Crawford County in Medaville and in Conneaut Lake and is looking to find a home in the Edinboro area as well, looking to serve both community residents and college students there.

There has been no opening date announced, but a Facebook post says the company is hiring now.