Several charities receive big check from Wabtec’s Bids for Kids

Several charities received a big check from Wabtec’s Bids for Kids.

The Boys and Girls Club, Make-A-Wish, and Shriners Hospitals for Children individually received $63,938.52.

The donation is among the highest amounts in Wabtec’s Bids for Kids 26 year history.

The co-chair for Bids for Kids said that it’s their mission to help these local organizations that help the youth in Erie.

“They all really help the community. They all help the greater Pennsylvania area and they you know especially in the past year definitely need the most support that they can get. So that’s what we’re hoping to accomplish here,” said Tom Donovan, Co-Chair for Bids for Kids.

In the past two decades, the Bids for Kids has raised over 2.2 million dollars for local charities.

