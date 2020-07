The City of Erie reports a number of streets that will be closed for several hours Thursday due to paving or street repair.

Sassafras Street from West 8th to 9th as well as Sassafras Street from West 7th to 8th will be closed from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for street paving.

East 11th Street between Brewster and Pennsylvania Avenue will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for street repair.