Multiple fire crews responded to a reported furnace explosion in Millcreek Township Thursday afternoon.

That incident happened at Lincoln Foundry — located at 1600 Industrial Drive — just after 2 p.m. Workers reportedly quickly evacuated the building.

Millcreek Fire Chief Mike Cliff said that fire crews used sand to extinguish the fire so as not to further damage the furnace. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.