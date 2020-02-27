Several downtown businesses awarded grants through Flagship Fund program

Ten downtown businesses were awarded grants through the January 2020 Flagship Fund Micro Grant.

More than $23,000 were awarded to the recipients, with six of the businesses receiving $2,500. It was explained that this money will be used in a variety of ways, including building improvements, specialized equipment and marketing expenses.

There were 31 applicants for this grant and it was explained that those who weren’t chosen shouldn’t be discouraged.

“There were a couple of people who were awarded in the past and they were awarded this time around, so that’s a good way for you to see that it doesn’t happen the first time. That doesn’t mean it’s a poor application or believe in that idea, so please come back again.” said Jennifer Hoffman, Business Development Officer at the City of Erie.

Downtown businesses interested in the grant can apply when the next round begins on July 1st.

Here are the six grantees that will receive $2,500:

The Remnant Store– Located on the corner of East 11th and German Street. It has been an Erie institution for more than 55 years. Quality fabrics at a discount price has made them a favorite in the Tri-State area for designers, decorators and homeowners alike. The grant will help will repairs and updates to the roof and facade of their building and allow for more showroom space.

Bklassy Beauty Bar– The Bklassy Beauty Bar is not only a beauty spa where you can whiten your teeth, get lash extensions, enjoy non-surgical body sculpting and laser lipo, but also an institution for continuing education and certifications for licensed cosmetologists. This grant will help supply new equipment and updated technology.

Doug Yaple’s Vacuum Cleaner Center– Yaple’s Vacuum Cleaner Center has been helping Erie keep their homes dirt and allergen-free since 1989. This grant will assist with facade and entryway improvements to the building, and also making the store ADA accessible.

Charisma Salon– For 16 years, Charisma Salon on State Street has focused on hair care for the entire family. The grant will help with plumbing and interior renovations, as well as adding three new stylists to the team of owner Jen Bond.

Ember + Forge– Ember + Forge has become a destination in Downtown Erie, a place to see and be seen while enjoying an excellent cup of coffee or provoking conversation. This grant will be able to further owner Hannah Kirby’s facade work with new lighting and signage.

N-GEMS, Inc.- N-GEMS came to Erie by way of the Erie Innovation District. With N-GEMS, an organization can increase operational efficiency, improve workflow and influence cost savings. As a pilot program for their “real time asset tracking” system gets underway, this grant will help with building and installation of necessary hardware.

Here is a list of the four remaining grant recipients:

Two Sparrows Learning Systems- $2,400: Owners Nancy and Jason Morris. Occupational therapists are positioned and ready to become entrepreneurs and develop their products that they have been creating for years in their own practices. This grant will help to purchase a manual injection machine and a plastic shredder to allow them to use recycled plastics for their own and their clients’ products.

Erie Ale Works- $2,367.50: Erie Ale Works has been producing a quality craft beer and hosting a loyal clientele at their West 12th Street location. As part of their massive renovation and expansion project, the Flagship Fund will help to purchase and install illuminated exterior signage to light the way to this craft brewery and the Lake Erie Ale Trail member.

Cafe 710- $2,223.05: Cafe 710 opened in July of 2019 with a mission in mind to “make Downtown Erie a sweeter place for everyone.” As a coffee and desert shop, the offerings are just that. This grant will help to complete facade improvements and add outdoor signage.

Safe Senior Rides, LLC- $1,440: The mission of Safe Senior Rides is to offer seniors, living independently, a reliable, affordable and safe private transportation to doctor appointments, errands, shopping, entertainment and other venues as needed. This grant will help with the marketing and advertising of this service.