Several dozen animals removed from a home on Lighthouse Street

It was an unsettling scene on Lighthouse Street in Erie as several dozen animals are removed from a residence.

It happened this evening as animal cruelty enforcement officers loaded cats and dogs numbering in the 30s into vehicles to remove them.

According to animal enforcement, all of the animals were living in crates which were stacked on top of each other throughout the two story residence.

The owner of the animals is a woman described by the officers as a hoarder.

Officials are looking for foster homes for these animals. Anyone interested in fostering can contact the Humane Society.