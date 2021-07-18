Several emergency crews called to Wintergreen Gorge for water rescue

Several emergency crews are on scene of a reported water rescue at Wintergreen Gorge.

Calls for this rescue came in shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

According to Erie County 911, one person had to be extracted from the water. Crews were there performing CPR and life saving measures.

The victim was taken to UPMC Hamot Medical Center. We are currently not sure about the severity of their condition at this time.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

