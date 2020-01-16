Several events to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Erie

Different events will soon fill the area to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. day.
The events are set to kick off this weekend, with a prayer breakfast at the Martin Luther King center on Saturday. Then, on Monday, a prayer service followed by a march will take place.
The hope is that this march will unite different community members together in order to honor the legacy left behind.
“This year, a little different, we are going to host a pre-march event at the Erie Art Museum, where you’ll have the opportunity to view some of Martin’s key speeches and talk to people about how these have impacted your life over the years.” said James Sherrod, Executive Director of the MLK Center.
Here is a complete list of all of the events happening on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Erie:
- Saturday, January 18: AACC, NAACP & MLK Prayer Breakfast. It’s happening at the MLK Center on 9:00am. You can get your tickets from Pastor Mock at the Community Missionary Baptist Church. You can contact them at 814-459-7003. The cost is $10
- Monday, January 20: Horton Family and Friends annual MLK Prayer Service at the St. James AME at 10am. Click here for more info
- Monday, January 20th, The March: Meet by the Perry Square stage at 11:30 to assemble with step off to the MLK center at noon. Click here for more info
- Thursday, January 30th: The State of Black Erie (Youth) Forum at East Middle School 6-8pm, no charge. For more information you can contact President Gary Horton at 814-899-3904.