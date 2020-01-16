Several events to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Erie

Different events will soon fill the area to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. day.

The events are set to kick off this weekend, with a prayer breakfast at the Martin Luther King center on Saturday. Then, on Monday, a prayer service followed by a march will take place.

The hope is that this march will unite different community members together in order to honor the legacy left behind.

“This year, a little different, we are going to host a pre-march event at the Erie Art Museum, where you’ll have the opportunity to view some of Martin’s key speeches and talk to people about how these have impacted your life over the years.” said James Sherrod, Executive Director of the MLK Center.

Here is a complete list of all of the events happening on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Erie: