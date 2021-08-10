Several factors contributing to leaves falling from trees early this year

You may have noticed leaves falling from trees a little earlier this year. Experts said there are several factors that are contributing to this.

One expert said there are some leaf diseases that can affect trees this time of year causing leaves to fall.

Another factor is weather. In the last few weeks there has been extreme weather including temperatures reaching the 90’s, followed by torrential downpours and even some flooding.

“You have these patterns of back and forth and it does cause stress to the trees and sometimes as we’re seeing here some of the trees and respond by dropping their leaves earlier,” said Cecil Stetler, Forest District Manager at DCNR Bureau of Forestry.

Experts said that the public should not be concerned about leaves falling slightly earlier this season.

They predict the region will see a traditional fall with lots of colorful leaves.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists