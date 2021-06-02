There are several federal grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Development coming to Erie to meet the needs of the people.

Erie City Council members approved the use of those federal funds. Community centers and senior citizens living on a fixed income will benefit from the funds.

City Council members unanimously approved 6-0 on each of the new federal money from the Housing and Urban Development that will be put to different parts of the City of Erie communities.

There’s an estimated of $3.2 million in grants for community centers and other development projects.

City Council President Ed Brzezinski said that council members couldn’t vote no on money that will help assist the people in Erie.

“The ideas is making money available for rehab and making our communities look like we’re proud of them, which we are,” Brzezinski said.

Brezezinski said that senior citizens who are retired and living on a fixed income can benefit from the estimated $809,000 grant for home repair assistance.

“Their income is not really increased during those times so the house that needs to be re-sided doesn’t get re-sided,” Brzezinski said.

Council members said that a portion of the $3.2 million grant is needed to help community centers.

“It’s just great to have this money coming into Erie to be able to help people in need, for affordable housing, rapid rehousing and for the homeless,” said Kathleen Schaaf, Erie City Council member.

Brezezinski and other city council members said they’ll make sure with the several funds from HUD are being reached to the public.

Council members said those in need of these funds should reach out to United Way at 211 in order to get ahead of being eligible.