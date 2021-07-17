Several fire departments battle overnight structure fire in Corry

Local News
Several fire departments were called to a multi residential structure fire in Corry Friday night.

It was reported that the fire started at 1 am at 19 Snyder Circle in Corry.

When crews arrived at the scene they were met with heavy flames.

Everyone was able to make it out without any injuries. One firefighter however was treated on scene with minor steam burns.

No word has been released yet on the cause of the fire. Red cross has been called in to assist the families.

