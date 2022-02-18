Several fire departments brave freezing temperatures, strong winds to fight lumber fire

An overnight fire damaged a lumber business in Crawford County.

Chelsea Swift was live from Spartansburg with more on the fire that broke out at Clear Lake Lumber.

A fire chief says it took more than a dozen departments to fight the fire.

Multiple fire departments responded to a large overnight fire in the 400 block of Main Street in Spartansburg around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The Spartansburg Fire Chief says there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

At this time, fire officials believe the fire started with an electrical problem.

The Fire Chief says freezing temperatures and strong winds made it difficult for the departments to fight the fire.

“We had several trucks go down. Corry had an issue with their ladder truck. Everybody had pumps freezing up. We had to send our main attack engine back to the station because it was froze up, and swapped out trucks with other ones,” said Chris Hughes, Fire Chief, Spartansburg Fire Department.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Fire Chief Hughes says he expects it to take the rest of the day to extinguish hot spots.