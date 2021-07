Calls came in around 12:10 for a structure fire in Erie. Several fire departments responded to this call.

When fire crews arrived on the scene at 4862 Mount Rose Avenue, they found a garage fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries have been reported from this fire. This is a developing story.

