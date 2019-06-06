Several Fire Fighters injured in overnight fire

Calls went out around midnight Thursday morning for reports of a structure fire in the 100 block of West Kelso Drive in Millcreek Township. One man who lives in the home made it out safely before fire crews arrived. West Lake and West Ridge Fire Departments were on the scene. According to reports from the scene, at least five fire fighters suffered minor to moderate injuries while fighting the blaze. One of them was taken by ambulance to the hospital to be treated for an eye injury.

The home, located at 144 West Kelso Drive, is a complete loss. One man reported to be the sole occupant of the house is being assisted by the Red Cross. Fire investigators are looking into what may have sparked the fire.