Several grocery stores now requiring all customers and employees to wear face masks

Several grocery stores are now requiring all customers and employees to wear face masks.

Representatives from Wegmans released an updated policy strongly encouraging all customers to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Wegmans also required all employees to wear face masks.

The company cited guidance from the CDC and state and local health departments.

Wegmans is not alone in promoting these safety protocols. Giant Eagle is also encouraging customers to wear masks.

