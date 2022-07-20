The Erie Humane Society is conducting an investigation after a suspect left kittens outside of the building.

The Humane Society is searching for a suspect who dropped kittens off outside of the shelter on Sunday night.

On Monday morning, staff from the Humane Society discovered several kittens outside of the shelter. These kittens had been left in the rain overnight.

The cats were found in a broken kennel. This allowed the mother cat and several kittens to escape the kennel.

At this time, five kittens have been rescued. The Humane Society is currently searching for the mother.

“We want to work with people to ensure that they are making responsible decisions about pets. So if it was presented to us and the cost of making a donation is too much for them we would completely understand that. So again we just want to make sure that we’re here to help people,” said Nicole Leone, executive director of Erie Humane Society.

The abandoned kittens are healthy and will be available for adoption in the next several weeks.