Several local bands gather for a good cause in Band Aid Warren

Several local bands gathered today to play a few tunes all for a good cause.

Band Aid Warren was created back in 2020 when a Warren County band was forced to cancel their performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said that they are hoping for a large crowd along Liberty Street to take in the sights and sounds, as well as to support a worthy cause.

“We welcome you all to come down to Warren, Pennsylvania. Here on Liberty Street it’s for a great cause, it’s for the Cancer Society,” said Thomas Malone, Organizer.

Band Aid Warren runs until 10 p.m. tonight.

