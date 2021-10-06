Several local businesses to maintain Bayfront Pkwy for the next 10 years

One of the biggest question marks hanging over the Bayfront Parkway Project has now been answered.

The City of Erie and PennDOT will now have a helping hand keeping the Bayfront Parkway clean and maintained.

Several local businesses including UPMC and Erie Insurance will be taking care of the maintenance for the next 10 years.

Erie City Council president Ed Brzezinski says this answers one of their biggest initial questions — once the project is done, who is going to take care of it?

“I suggested longer, but you take what you can get. 10 year maintenance and that’s going to include landscaping and keeping it clean and a thing of beauty,” said Ed Brzezinski, President, Erie City Council.

This was unanimously passed Wednesday morning by Erie City Council.

