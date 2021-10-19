Several local school districts increase pay for substitute teachers

Is money becoming the answer in battling the on-going shortage of substitute teachers?

This might be the case as several area school districts are looking for ways to fill in those substitute teachers positions.

We spoke with several school district superintendents to see if money is helping to fight those vacant openings.

These superintendents are hoping that a pay increase will bring in potential substitute teachers to fill in the gap.

It’s a workers market these days even in education. The supply of available jobs for substitute teachers has now demanded that many school districts dip into reserves to lure educators to the classroom.

“We have offered our teachers and they covered during the class. We increased the hourly rate to $30. We have also increased our substitute the school year to $110 per day,” said Michelle Hartzell, Superintendent of North East School District.

Hartzell said that isn’t enough since the fill rate for substitutes is 75 to 80%.

Meanwhile the Erie School Board unanimously voted to increase the hourly pay of substitute teachers.

“It was $100 a day up to is about $210 a day, which is 90% of the starting salary of a regular teacher in the district,” said Brian Polito, Superintendent of the Erie School District.

The 110% increase makes the Erie School District the highest paying in Erie County when it comes to substitute teachers.

Polito hopes this fills the sub position since there are 16 schools within the district. The need is dire, and these superintendents are crossing their fingers.

“We want a good qualified applicant to be able to serve our children at a substitute capacity so they do play an integral role in serving and educating our students,” said Hartzell.

“We have a lot of students that need some additional help and you know we’re hoping that this increase will get more people interested,” said Polito.

The superintendent of the Erie School District said that his administration is going to wait until the end of the school year to decide if they’re going to continue this pay rate for subs.

For those who are interested in applying to become a substitute teacher for the Erie School District, click here.

If you are interested in becoming a substitute teacher for the North East School District, click here.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists