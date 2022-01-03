Several members sworn in to Erie County Council

Several members of the Erie County Council have been sworn in on January 3rd.

After serving on Erie City Council for 12 years, County Councilman Jim Winarski was sworn in at the Erie County Courthouse.

Winarski has been elected to represent Erie’s fourth district.

Former Millcreek School Board President Terry Scutella was also sworn in on January 3rd.

Scutella will complete the first term of former First District Councilwoman Kim Clear who is now a Millcreek Township Supervisor.

This comes after county council nominated Scutella to sit on county council.

“To have three democrats and three republicans come together to choose me I find that honorable,” said Terry Scutella, Erie County Councilman.

“I think we got a lot of good people on our county council as well as the new county executive. Do what’s right for Erie County as a whole,” said Jim Winarski, Erie County Councilman.

Erie County Sheriff Chris Campanelli also was sworn in.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Campanelli gave credit to both his family and his supporters. The new county sheriff said that he wants to keep Erie county neighborhoods safe.