Several organizations prepare to serve dinners to the community for Thanksgiving

As we head towards Thanksgiving, there is plenty of talk about turkey shortages, but several organizations we spoke to today doesn’t appear to face the shortage.

A few of these non-profits apparently aren’t expecting to experience challenges with supply and demand or even volunteers this year.

All three directors from different community services told us that they don’t expect to have any difficulties in serving people this year.

It’s almost 50 bags filled with Thanksgiving treats as the Sisters of Saint Joseph prepare for this year’s celebration.

The sisters aren’t the only ones getting ready to serve.

The Community Shelter Services and Community of Caring are working to put smiles on people’s faces.

Most of these community shelters are expecting a nice turnout for Thanksgiving.

“But the takeout model with the added volunteers and extra folks helping has been running really smoothly,” said Gallagher Durndy, Manager of Sisters of Saint Joseph.

“We are COVID free at the moment so the volunteers now have the confidence I believe to come back in and start helping and perhaps even they’ll offer something on Thanksgiving,” said Diane Lazztte, Director of Community Shelter Services.

“There are shortages around but I thank God. He’s been providing us with all of our needs,” said Jennifer Woodward, Executive Director of Community of Caring.

Even though these organizations seem to not see a hard time with supply and demand for Feast Day, most did say there’s a need for donations for the holidays.

“We do still have a few needs for Christmas items and volunteers if people are interested in that,” said Durndy.

“We’re in dire need immediately of size 10, 11, and 12 boots for the men here at the shelter,” said Lezztte.

“All of our usual people will come in, all of our regulars. It will be fewer, but we’ll still feed those who come,” said Woodard.

Some of these non-profits you heard from will begin an early Thanksgiving dinner.

The Sister of St. Joseph plan to have a soup kitchen on Monday November 22, at 4:30 at St. Paul Community Center, located at 453 W. 16th St. This will be open to all neighbor and graciously prepared by volunteers from St. Pauls.

