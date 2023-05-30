Several people are homeless after a fire completely destroyed at least two homes and damaged several others in Bradford on Monday night.

According to Captain J.D. Tehle of the Bradford Fire Department, crews were called to Pleasant Street shortly after 11 p.m. for a five-alarm fire. When firemen arrived, they found flames coming from several homes.

Multiple surrounding fire departments came to the aid of the Bradford Fire Department. There are no reported injuries to any residents or responding firemen. However, three dogs reportedly died.

A state fire marshal was on the scene looking for a cause. The American Red Cross and Salvation Army are assisting the families affected.