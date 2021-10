Several people were injured following a Sunday morning head-on collision in Southwest Erie.

According to the 911 Center, the call for this accident came in around 9:15 a.m. for a head-on collision at Raspberry Street and Brown Avenue.

Several people were transported to a local hospital and their condition is currently unknown.

This is a developing story.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists