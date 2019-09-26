Several people injured in three car accident on I-79 this morning



















Several people were transported to the hospital this morning following a three car accident along I-79.

The accident happened at approximately 8 a.m. in the North-Bound lane of I-79 just South of the 26th Street exit.

Police are not sure what led to the crash, but three vehicles were involved. Several people were transported to the hospital. The severity of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Traffic was backed up for several miles this morning, because I-79 was already down to one lane due to ongoing road work.