Erie firefighters rescued several family pets from a burning home on Monday afternoon.

That fire broke out around 2 p.m. in the 2900 block of Gloth Avenue.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from a single-story structure. Crews were able to knock the fire down quickly and rescue four pets.

Firemen then worked to extinguish the flames that reportedly had worked their way into the ceiling crawl space.

No one was reportedly home at the time, and the fire remains under investigation.